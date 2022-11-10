Phil Neiman | The Real Threats to Democracy?

Letters to the Editor
I read parts of Gary Horton’s (Oct. 19) column — I am not a glutton for punishment. He seems most concerned about “threats” to democracy, a common theme among most Democrats these days. I believe most fair-minded people would agree that the action of a few knuckleheads at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were disgraceful, and unlawful by some. However, democracy was never really endangered.

What is far more concerning are things such as:

• The president of the U.S. deploying the Department of Justice and FBI against political enemies.

• The attorney general’s office casting outraged parents as “domestic terrorists.”

• Emptying the strategic petroleum reserve, a potential national security threat, for political gain, just in front of a midterm election.

• Coordinating with Big Tech, and other media outlets to kill a story (Hunter Biden’s laptop, just to name one).

• Utilizing the IRS to go after political action committees that don’t align with your party. (Remember Lois Lerner?)

• Turning your back on law enforcement and condoning violence as rioters destroy cities and people are killed.

• Supporting cancel culture to prevent the other side from being heard.

• Repeatedly referring to conservatives “as terrorists, enemies of the state,” etc.

• Multiple attacks on religious liberty.

I could go on, but I think the point has been made.

I don’t recall Horton referencing any of these issues, because he, like almost all on the left, only cares about being able to use sound bites to obsess about so-called “threats to democracy.”

Anyone paying attention should be very concerned about the left, and their increasing efforts to silence people and destroy their political opposition.

Phil Neiman

Valencia

Signal Contributor

