Well whaddya know? The effectiveness of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine against infection turns NEGATIVE over time, according to a new study that was funded by Moderna itself.

The effectiveness of three doses — a primary series and a booster — against infection remained above 50% after 150 days against BA.1, a subvariant of the Omicron virus variant, researchers estimated.

However, against more recent strains, including the currently dominant BA.5, the effectiveness turned negative. Against BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, the effectiveness went negative after 150 days; against BA.1.12.1, the effectiveness turned negative after 91 days. Negative effectiveness means that a vaccinated person is MORE likely to contract COVID-19 than an unvaccinated person. Researchers also found that people who received three Moderna doses were MORE likely to become infected when compared to people who received just two doses.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita