Rob Kerchner | Think It’s Bad? Try Democrat-Run Cities

If you think having Democrats in sole control of the U.S. government over the past two years has been bad (and it has!), or that having Democrats in sole control of California’s government over the past 10 years has been bad (and it has!), then just imagine having Democrats in sole control of your urban county or inner city for over half a century.

These citizens are overwhelmingly minorities, plagued by failing governments run by Democrats, with failing police departments run by Democrats, and locked by Democrats into failing schools run by Democrats, preaching Democrat racial victimhood since kindergarten to keep the masses voting Democrat.

America at large has just been getting a recent taste of the Democrat programming, mismanagement and results that have been going on there our whole lives.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita