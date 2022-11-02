SNAP Sports to host Skate-A-Thon

SNAP Sports is scheduled Saturday to host the 2022 Skate-A-Thon at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center. 

SNAP athletes and volunteers will come together and skate for 60 continuous minutes, starting at 5:30 p.m., with the goal of raising funds for their sports programs such as ice hockey, flag football and cross country. 

All attendees can skate for one hour and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win different prizes donated by The Cube and the L.A. Kings. 

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to donate at the event or at the SNAP Sports website, snaphockey.org/skate-a-thon. 

SNAP (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) Sports provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities. Players gain confidence and poise while becoming better equipped to manage their individual disabilities. Athletes who participate regularly develop the essential physical and social skills needed to improve their everyday lives. 

