The Main fills December with holiday slate

News release

The Main theater in Old Town Newhall is embracing the holiday season with a variety of December shows and entertainment opportunities

The month begins on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. with the return of the free 10 by 10 Variety Night. Attendees will be treated to 10 entertainers who will each put on a 10-minute performance of their choosing. The audience may be treated to storytelling, magic, improv, music and other forms of entertainment – no two months are ever the same.

On Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., “Movement at The Main: Hustling into the Holidays” offers an evening of dance featuring LA Hustle and Movement. The show features a diverse ensemble of dancers performing a variety of dance styles. General admission is $20 and student admission (with ID) is $15. The VIP experience for $30 includes priority seating, a complimentary holiday-themed non-alcoholic beverage and an exclusive dance lesson to learn the basics of the Hustle.

The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The Main for Society Improv on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. If you’ve seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you already have an idea of the energetic comedy the troupe will be performing.

Theatre in a Week is back with a special holiday edition – “Holiday Hijinks” – at The Main Dec. 9-11. Theatre in a Week features original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin, this time featuring outrageous hijinks and madcap merriment. Each one-act play has a different cast, director and storyline. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

Finally, discover a deep connection with the arts in an art reception for “Preserved Memories,” the latest exhibit on display in the lobby of The Main. This installation represents how dementia impacts the identity and fabric of one’s being. Join artist Aazam Irilian for an evening of togetherness on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. This free-to-attend reception allows the public to meet the artist, see the art and share their own stories about how dementia has affected their family. “Preserved Memories” is on display at The Main from Dec. 6 to Jan. 7.

The Main is located at 24266 Main St. For tickets and more information, visit atthemain.org.