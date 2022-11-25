Thomas Oatway | GOP Alienating Groups of Voters

The midterm election has exposed the obvious alienation of certain groups of voters by the Republican Party. Young voters below 24 broke strongly to Democrats. People below 46 who are still of childbearng age also favored Democrats. Brown people (except in Florida) and Black people rejected the GOP. Only the older folks, a dying electorate, favored Republicans. And they will surely abandon the GOP when Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy start to defund the government and try to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Why are those who do not believe in the Constitution and the “democratic republic” still called Republicans? Let’s change the party name to the Alienation Party. It fits. If they want to live in an autocracy or theocracy, we should find another place for them. I propose a trade: All Haitians who want to leave their island nation (and it will obviously be ALL of them) will be allowed to emigrate to the U.S. All of the MAGA Republicans, QAnon believers, white supremicists, anti-Semites, and the Proud Boys/Oath Keepers can replace them. We could also invite all of the anti-abortion crowd to join them.

Most will be too old to have kids anyway.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia