Applications available for foundation’s 2023 SCV scholarships

News release

Nearly a quarter of a million dollars will be available to graduating seniors in the William S. Hart Union High School District this year from the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation, and applications are now available.

The foundation administers scholarships sponsored by local businesses, community organizations and individuals, as well as awards that are established in memory of, or to honor community leaders, educators, or alumni.

The mission of the SCV Scholarship Foundation is to reward local students for exemplary high school accomplishment or financial need and to encourage students to seek higher education.

“Our donors are very generous and really come through year after year for the students,” said Carol Rock, president of the foundation. “As our volunteers evaluate and select the right student for each award, we’re often moved to tears or inspired to do better by these future college students. We have some amazing kids in our community.”

In 2022, a total of $245,995 was awarded to 143 graduating Hart district seniors. The foundation is on track to exceed that amount in donations this coming award season.

To qualify for an award from the SCV Scholarship Foundation, students must complete an application, available at www.scvsf.org. They must meet all requirements and deadlines.

Students must be residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and have attended 11th and 12th grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District, which includes Academy of the Canyons, Bowman, Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Learning Post Academy, Saugus, Valencia, or West Ranch high schools.

Students must be graduating with the class as indicated on their application form and be in full compliance with the district’s Student Rights and Responsibilities Summary. Students must have at least a 2.0 GPA and plan on continuing their education.

In addition to the application, students must write an approximately 350-word essay addressing the writing prompt given on the application. If selected as an award recipient, students are expected to write a thank you/acknowledgement letter to their donor.

Completed applications must be turned in to each student’s counselor no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. For more information, visit www.scvsf.org.