Why? We had the smartest guy in the room running the country, booted him and replaced him with the dumbest. How do I figure? With Donald Trump we defeated ISIS, had control of our southern border, depended on our own oil for fuel and had a healthy economy. With senile crook Joe Biden we reversed everything. I’m an embarrassed 85-year-old and pray that I’ll be out of here before the Chinese take everything.

Bob Comer

Valencia