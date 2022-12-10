CHP Newhall offering classes for seniors to improve driving skills

California Highway Patrol Newhall provides information about safe driving for residents aged 65 and older through their Age Well, Drive Smart classes.

Age Well, Drive Smart provides education designed specifically to assist the senior population in improving their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road and learn how physical changes, related to age, may affect one’s driving ability.

The classes emphasize that a driver’s performance determines a person’s fitness to drive, not their age.

“Roadway safety and mobility of California’s seniors continues to be a high priority of the CHP,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prepared statement. “The Age Well, Drive Smart program provides education, as well as alternative transportation options, to seniors and their families to positively impact driving behavior and adjust to age-related changes.”

The Age Well, Drive Smart classes have been going on since 2008 and are free to attend.

The classes are put on by the CHP Newhall Senior Volunteers Program and run for approximately two hours.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, the classes are offered two to three times a year.

For information on the classes and when the next will be, contact CHP Newhall’s office at 661-600-1600. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.