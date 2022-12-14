Citing urgent need for donors, city to host blood drive Friday

News release

In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives. However, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.

There will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year. The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall , 23920 Valencia Blvd., with the second being held on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CityofSantaClarita” for the City Hall location or “SportsComplexSC” for The Centre location.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour. Donors will also receive a new, long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt upon completion.

To learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, contact Amanda Santos at [email protected].