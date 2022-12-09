Donavon Frankenreiter to perform live at The Canyon

News release

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer, and now as a musician.

You can see Frankenreiter live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Dec. 30.

Born in Southern California, Frankenreiter spent most of his youth chasing waves, turning pro at the age of 16.

These days instead of surf competitions, it’s concert halls that bring Frankenreiter to town, where he entertains audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery.

You can find him touring the world with his three-piece band and still catching waves anytime he can.

Doors 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m. Tickets ($20-$36) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.