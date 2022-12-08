End-of-life coach wasn’t her end goal

She was driving her junky 2001 Ford Mustang down Interstate 5 toward Southern California — to “Hollywood” — on her way to live out her dreams as a famous screenwriter. She envisioned a glitzy, glamorous place like the one she saw on television in the reality show “The Hills.”

On subsequent trips over the Grapevine, her clunker of a sports car would overheat as she climbed the grade. Luckily on this drive, if there was trouble, her family was in tow, carrying some of her belongings in her mom’s Toyota Camry to a dorm room at California State University, Northridge.

Another motorist would smack into her mom’s car as the family unloaded belongings into her dorm, a sign, perhaps, that she should turn back for home. Her parents knew better — their daughter was only feeling uneasy about being alone for the first time in her life, no family nearby to help if there was trouble.

Castaic resident Kelly Fabiano, now 37 years old, hoped that, after receiving a film degree from CSUN and working in the business for 12 years, she’d be winning Oscars for her writing. Instead, she’s currently working as an end-of-life coach or what’s called a “death doula.”

Castaic resident Kelly Fabiano stands by the window for a portrait in her home office at Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Fabiano defines a death doula as someone who provides holistic, non-medical support to those who are dying and their care community. Chris Torres/The Signal

“One of my friends moved from Northern California down to L.A., and her experience was very much like ‘The Hills,’” Fabiano told The Signal during a phone interview. “I mean, she’s drop-dead gorgeous. But she just always found the ‘right people’ and made the ‘right connections.’ That wasn’t me. I was so awkward in that scene.”

Born in Downers Grove, Illinois, Fabiano, at age 9, moved to the small Northern California city of Tracy. Her dad’s job took the family there. At the time, Fabiano was thrilled. She thought anywhere in California was “Tinseltown.” At 9, she dreamed of being a movie star. The city of Tracy, then, would be where she’d meet child movie and TV star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and where she’d become famous.

But it’d take more than just the location to accomplish her goals, not to mention the fact that Tracy was not Hollywood. Fabiano would receive a film degree and then secure a position as an assistant in production finance. This was her shot in the business, she thought.

“I actually found that I had a knack for production finance,” she said, “and it was something I was really good at.”

She worked at various studios over the years and moved her way up in the field, ultimately doing finance for Crown Media, now Hallmark Media.

“It just wasn’t something that I loved,” she said. “I mean, I love being good at things — it’s great for the ego — but it just wasn’t very fulfilling.”

That job, however, certainly wasn’t opening any doors to a screenwriting career, she added, even though she was writing scripts in her spare time, which she hoped to sell. Production finance, as she was learning, was also taking much away from her life.

Getting married and having two sons, now ages 4 and 7, made her dilemma even more apparent. She was commuting three hours daily between the Santa Clarita Valley and Studio City, five days a week, and she wasn’t spending much time with her family at all.

Fabiano’s postpartum anxiety complicated matters further, and it took a toll on her life for some time. To deal with it, she checked into a mental health facility. When she came out of that, on came the global pandemic.

“I think when COVID hit,” she said, “a lot of people looked inward and took stock of their lives. Mine wasn’t shaping up to be something I was proud of. Something had to give, and it couldn’t be my children and it couldn’t be me. So, it was the career. It had to be the career.”

Fabiano had been thinking about the help she received for her postpartum anxiety. She’d also just learned about end-of-life coaches — death doulas, as she learned they were called. She dug deeper into the position and before she knew it, she was signing up for training.

She enrolled in two classes — the death doula class and also a class that taught her how to be a life coach for moms, which she thought was more practical and where more money could be made. She’d been struggling as a mom herself.

“I think it’s that societal expectation that moms have to be able to do all things and do them well,” she said. “And there’s really no room for you. When you become a mom, it’s, ‘I have my career and I have my children, and that’s it until they leave the nest.’”

Upon completing the death doula training in April 2021, Fabiano immediately began her coaching-moms training. She finished that in October 2021.

Then she got to work, using her finance experience and know-how to start her own business, which she called Life and Death with Kelly. Once she got that up and running, she quickly realized the importance of the job.

“It’s really taking some of this labor off the shoulders of caregivers who are usually stretched quite thin throughout the process,” she said. “It’s a lot to take on.”

Fabiano said she understood the struggle. In 2014, before she became a death doula, she took care of her dad at the end of his life.

Castaic resident Kelly Fabiano holds a portrait of her late father William M. Clark in her home office at Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Fabiano took care of her father at the end of his life and realized how emotionally taxing it was. This helped inspire Fabiano to become a “death doula” so she can support other families going through a similar situation. Chris Torres/The Signal

“It was emotionally and physically taxing,” she said. “And so, if you can have someone in there, supporting you along the way, it really can make a difference.”

A death doula, she defined, is someone who provides holistic, non-medical support to those who are dying and their care community.

“I walk the dying and their family through end-of-life every step of the way,” she said. “I provide any type of non-medical support, whether that be emotional support, legacy support, any coaching or, if the family is religious, bringing religion or spirituality into the process — really just guiding them and holding their hands every step of the way. And I’m as involved as the client wishes me to be.”

Fabiano said she helps in three different ways. The first way is offering information and support to those approaching the end.

“It’s education on what our options are for end-of-life,” she said. “It’s also about working with our fears around dying, and facing those fears, and making empowered decisions as to what we want to happen while we’re dying. It’s everything from the small logistics or experiential logistics as far as, ‘Who do we want in the room?’ ‘Who don’t we want in the room?’ ‘Do we want a certain type of music playing?’ ‘What do we want the environment to look like?’ to ‘Where do I want to be buried?’ ‘Do I have a living trust?’ and ‘Where are all my passwords stored?’”

The second way Fabiano helps those dealing with death is helping during the time of death.

“It can be anything from, ‘I’ve received a diagnosis, and I have a year to live,’ ‘a week to live,’ however long, but, ‘I want you to be there to support me through this,’” she said.

The third way Fabiano helps those dealing with death is dealing with the aftermath of it all. And while she admitted that she’s not a funeral planner or a crematorium, she can point caregivers in the right direction or just be there for them in their difficult time.

One thing to think about, Fabiano added, is that the end-of-life process doesn’t have to be something one just has to survive.

“It can be something that you experience,” she offered. “I know that sounds kind of off-putting — to ‘experience’ end-of-life or ‘experience’ death, but there really is room for joy and laughter.”

She shared an example of what she was talking about. She once helped someone and his family come up with a “dream list” — things he and his loved ones could do to make “this piece of his life as fulfilling as possible.”

“This doesn’t have to be something that you rush through,” she said. “You can really take the time to experience it. And you deserve that. I really think it does everyone a service to have someone supporting them through this and experiencing the end-of-life journey that their loved one is on.”

And while Fabiano never wrote that Oscar-winning screenplay, in reflecting on her life, she found it interesting that what she’s currently doing does, in fact, tie into her affinity for storytelling.

“I’ve always had such a deep respect for my elders and for their stories, their love stories, their learned experiences,” she said. “And that’s what drew me to writing and to film. It’s those experiences that unify us, that bring us together. I feel like in this work, I hear the most incredible love stories and I get to witness the most incredible lived experiences. It’s such an honor. It’s beyond anything I could’ve possibly written myself.”

And perhaps her goal to write films that would move audiences the way so many films moved her is a goal that she somewhat fulfilled. After all, her job is to improve the quality of one’s life — one’s family’s life — by offering much-needed care in those final, most critical hours.

For more information about what Fabiano does, go to her website at TillDeathDoulaParts.com.

Castaic resident Kelly Fabiano displays a tattoo of the signature from her late father William M. Clark in her home office at Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Fabiano took care of her father at the end of his life and realized how emotionally taxing it was. This helped inspire Fabiano to become a “death doula” so she can support other families going through a similar situation. Chris Torres/The Signal

A stack of books that Castaic resident Kelly Fabiano used to educate herself about being an end-of-life coach or “death doula” in her home office at Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal