iLEAD Schools announces new CEO

News release

iLEAD California Schools, a charter school network that makes available hybrid, online, home school and seat-based learning options for children in grades TK through 12, announced the hiring of Amanda Fischer as its new chief executive officer.

Fischer has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as executive director of iLEAD California.

Fischer, who has more than 20 years of experience in education, has taught at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and served in several school leadership capacities, including assistant principal, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in general studies with a science emphasis from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in educational management from the University of LaVerne, and multiple educational credentials. She is a past recipient of the Santa Clarita Teacher Tribute Award and has been named Santa Clarita Valley PTA’s Outstanding Administrator and the Association of California School Administrators Region 15’s Co-Administrator of the Year.

In a memo to staff, the iLEAD governing board wrote: “Fischer’s experience, out-of-the-box thinking, collaborative decision-making skills and passion for education make her an ideal fit to lead iLEAD California. We look forward to her continued steadfast leadership as we work to fulfill our vision to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century.”

In a letter to the board, Fisher highlighted her passion for “the personalized education models that iLEAD continues to build to achieve innovative, supportive learning opportunities for all learners,” and her strong belief that “all students can achieve their maximum potential if instruction is designed to meet individual student needs.”

For those reasons, she said in a prepared statement, “I continually study innovative methods in the field of education, including new programs, material and technology. I believe in empowering learners and staff with the tools they need to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing society.”

To learn more about the seven schools and academic programs serving five California counties (Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern) that make up iLEAD, which stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking, visit ileadschools.org.