Party like it’s 1999: The Canyon to host New Year’s Eve Prince tribute

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant. 

Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy. You can see Prince Again live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve. 

Prince’s hits smashed the Billboard Charts and created memories for generations with tracks such as “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Kiss,” “Cream,” “Diamonds & Pearls,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and the iconic “Purple Rain.” 

The tribute act Prince Again will pay homage in a party fashion, aiming to keep audiences on their feet from start to finish.  

Opening set by Mark & The Tiger, plus dancing to a DJ to ring in the new year after the Prince tribute. Doors 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m. Tickets ($29-$49) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS