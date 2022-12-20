Registration open for COC spring semester

News release

Students interested in upgrading their skills or transferring to a four-year university still have time to register for the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.

Students and community members can choose from more than 1,850 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

“The spring 2023 semester will provide students with a wide range of classes to suit their academic needs in various learning formats,” said Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college.

Class sections include courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats.

For high school students, the spring 2023 semester provides an opportunity to jump-start their academic goals while saving money. High school students can earn college credit, which can transfer to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for these early college programs:

• Concurrent enrollment: High school students can take degree-applicable classes, approved by their high school counselor and principal, at the college campus or online.

• Dual enrollment: COC courses taught at high school campuses during the regular school day.

• College NOW!: COC courses taught at high school campuses (and sometimes on the COC campuses) after the regular school day.

Registration is ongoing and it’s not too late to register for classes before they begin Feb. 6. Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule at canyons.edu.