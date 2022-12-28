Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer

Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.

The Guardian cited one attendee at the task force meeting who put the number at $350,000 per person: “Max Fennell, a 35-year-old coffee company owner, said every person should get $350,000 in compensation to close the racial wealth gap and Black-owned businesses should receive $250,000, which would help them to flourish.”

He added, “It’s a debt that’s owed, we worked for free. We’re not asking; we’re telling you.”

In November, California officials announced that, despite a nearly $100 billion surplus last fiscal year, the state was currently looking at a $25 million deficit next year.

In the fiscal year of 2021, California’s state debt stood at about $143.73 billion.

As of September 2022, California had not released its fiscal year 2021 annual financial report. Based upon the state’s fiscal year 2020 audited financial report, California had a taxpayer burden of $21,900, earning it an “F” grade from Truth in Accounting. California’s elected officials have repeatedly made financial decisions that left the state with a debt burden of $283.7 billion in 2020. That burden came to $21,900 for every state taxpayer.

So how is the state going to pay these reparations? Where will they get the money? I’ll tell you! From people like you, who have worked hard throughout their lives and paid taxes (many from families whose great-great-grandparents were slaves) so that our liberal governor and his cronies can buy votes.

And finally, will that money make up for all the wrongs? Will it really make a difference in how people feel? Will it change hearts? Don’t bet on it.

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country