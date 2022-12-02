SCVi Charter School invites community to virtual info session

News release

SCVi, the founding school for iLEAD, a charter school network that makes available hybrid, online, home school and seat-based learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is scheduled to host a virtual information session via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Potential new families can join SCVi directors and facilitators to learn more about the TK-12 tuition-free learning offered at SCVi in Castaic. A Q&A session will follow the staff presentation.

“Now that the fall semester is ending,” SCVi Director Chad Powell said, “it’s the perfect time to shop around for a better-fit school for your child and consider transferring to SCVi. We offer dual language immersion in grades K-4, career technical education pathways for high-school learners, have a proven high college success rate, and provide personalized learning that meets the needs of the learner.”

RSVP is required to receive the Zoom link to attend the information session. To RSVP, visit ileadsantaclarita.org/event/virtual-info-session-5. Alternatively, visit ileadsantaclarita.org, click on “Schedule a Tour” next to the home icon, then click on RSVP next to the Dec. 8 event listing.

Since it opened in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. The school focuses on the individual growth of students, or “learners,” as students are called. Every learner at SCVi is guided and assessed through an individualized learning plan, setting goals at the beginning of the school year while determining benchmarks and an action plan to achieve each student’s own unique goals.