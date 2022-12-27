The Cube hosting high school hockey showcase

News release

The Cube, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is hosting its first high school hockey showcase on Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the course of two days, high school hockey teams from throughout California and Nevada will compete against each other as scouts from UCLA, USC, California Lutheran University, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, CSU Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount observe.

This is the first time the Los Angeles Kings and California colleges have collaborated to create a showcase where high school athletes can put their skills on display for potential colleges.

Spectators are invited to attend for free and watch as players run drills and compete in scrimmages, all led by The Cube’s home team, UCLA Men’s Hockey. Throughout the two days, 10 games will take place featuring junior varsity and varsity levels. Additionally, attendees can learn more about the college programs and their respective hockey teams on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Public Session will not be affected during the event. All athletes participating in the showcase have been pre-registered and there will not be any additions at this time. For the entire schedule of games, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE. The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive.