Thomas Oatway | Is the End for the GOP?

It was reported recently that Donald Trump shared dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, who are anti-semites and Holocast deniers. Fuentes is a YouTuber who was banned from this platform for his white supremacist and antisemitic views. He is clearly one sick puppy.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is desperate to retain this ugly segment of MAGA Republicanism. Trump tried to explain that he did not know Fuentes was joining West (now calling himself “Ye”) for their dinner together at Mar-a-Lago. This is a weak excuse to be sure. But why invite Ye? He thinks Hitler was a good guy.

The Republican Party leadership is mostly silent on the Trump connection with racism and antisemitism. Is this signaling the impending end of one of our two political parties?

Thomas Oatway

Valencia