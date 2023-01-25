Bridge to Home hosting Soup for the Soul Feb. 26

News release

Bridge to Home has announced that its Soup for the Soul event is returning to a live audience at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Bridge to Home’s mission is to bridge people out of homelessness and into housing. Formed in 1996, Bridge to Home provides access to homeless services and shelter. At first, the organization provided 22 emergency shelter beds and now serves more than 700 households a year.

The Soul for the Soul fundraiser will feature a formal sit-down dinner, live entertainment, an auction and information on Bridge to Home’s services and fundraising efforts. The funds raised at the event are used to support year-round services and programs for those in the Santa Clarita Valley who are vulnerable to homelessness.

Tickets ($150) are available at bit.ly/3XR5770. Information on becoming a sponsor is available at btohome.org/sponsors. Those interested in volunteering can email the volunteer coordinator at [email protected] for more information.

Bridge for Home, which is building a new permanent shelter on Drayton Street property provided by the city of Santa Clarita, aids with case management, employment assistance, education, training, medical referrals, emergency shelters, feeding it forward, and housing navigation. They identify their client’s needs and provide them with food, new skills, health care programs, and help them find potential housing locations.