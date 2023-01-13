CBS Film Series presents ‘Picture of His Life’

News release

The Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series is scheduled Jan. 22 to present a screening of “Picture of His Life,” along with a question-and-answer session with director Dani Menkin.

“Explore the powerful relationship between man and nature, father and son, war and peace,” CBS said in a prepared statement about the film. “After serving in an elite commando unit and witnessing the horrors of war, Amos Nachoum became one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time. Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, swimming with crocodiles, killer whales, anacondas and great white sharks, one major predator has always eluded him, the polar bear. Amos is determined to give it one last shot. As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the events that drove him to the end of the world.”

The screening is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.