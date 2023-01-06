City accepting lifeguard applications

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking candidates to become lifeguards at the eight different pools in the city, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming.

Interested applicants must be 16 years old by June 1, 2023, in order to apply and must provide identification with proof of age on the day of the tryout. If the applicant is under the age of 18, a parent/guardian must be present on the day of the tryout. Swim test and tryout dates are below:

Thursday, Feb. 2: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 8-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 13: 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25: 8-10:30 a.m.

The tryout portion will consist of a 400-yard swim, which will need to be completed in seven and a half minutes or less. If the applicant passes the tryout portion, an interview will be held on the same day. Time will be provided between the swim tryout and the interview for applicants to shower and change.

All applications must be completed online prior to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. All swim tests and interviews will be conducted at Newhall Pool (24907 Newhall Ave.).

To apply, visit santa-clarita.com/Aquatics . For more information, call the Aquatics Center at 661-250-3740.