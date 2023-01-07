Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ closes after 27 years

After 27 years of business, Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ announced on Wednesday that they closed their doors permanently on Dec. 23.

The announcement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook by Robert, Angela’s (the owner) son.

“She put in a lot of heart and soul of taking care of this place and of course, all you whom came in throughout the years,” read the Facebook announcement. “It’s time for Angela to hang up her hat and go take care of her 103 years young mom in China.”

Robert shared that he has been working at the restaurant since he was 16 years old, a 15-year endeavor. He started there to earn some “spare cash” and ended up learning about the food and restaurant business from a firsthand experience.

Robert is now pursuing “new career endeavors.”

“What I didn’t know at the time, was the breadth of beloved community that came in through the doors that my mom had fostered prior to me working there,” wrote the Facebook announcement.

Over the last 27 years, Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ became a part of community birthdays, dates, anniversaries and many other celebrations.

“We were so fortunate to be able to take care of you and your family. Thank you for being here for us as well,” said the Facebook announcement.

The post was met with much sorrow from past patrons. More than 100 comments were made on the post, thanking Angela and Robert for their service, recalling memories and wishing them the best with their future endeavors.

“Robert, my husband John and I found your restaurant way back in like 2007,” wrote Laudie Hanou. “You were a kind young man and even back then, we knew you were in a great place and that the experience you were building in your family’s business would bring all good things to you.”

“The food was always fresh and delicious and the service top notch,” wrote Nikki Medlin. “You guys will definitely be missed. All my best to the family, thank you.”