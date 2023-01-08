Hart soccer survives late Canyon push, wins 2-1 

Hart Indians boys’ soccer remains undefeated in league play after a 2-1 win over the visiting Canyon Cowboys on Thursday.

Hart (12-1, 5-0) has now won 11 straight matches and is on pace for yet another league championship.

The Indians were led by reigning Foothill League Player of the Year Trenton Rickard, who scored both goals for Hart.

Hart senior Trenton Rickard (17) gets past three Canyon defenders to score the first goal of a Foothill league match at Hart’s Fiscus Field in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hart defeated Canyon 2-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

Canyon junior Braeden Barbula scored late in the game on an assist from defender Danny Romero. Barbula’s score is Hart’s only goal conceded in a league game this season.

The Cowboys (3-4-1, 2-2-1) pushed for a second goal to force a draw but were turned away for their fourth loss in six matches.

Canyon goalkeeper Roman Johnson made five saves to keep the team within striking distance throughout the game.

Hart senior Noah Morgan (8) kicks a cross into the box in the first half of a Foothill league match at Hart’s Fiscus Field in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hart defeated Canyon 2-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Unfortunately, we came out on the negative side,” said Cowboys head coach Robert Benavidez. “We battled. It was a good contest. Hart took advantage of some breaks and that’s why they came out on top 2-1. We’re getting ready to battle next week.”

The Cowboys are still in good shape to secure a high seed in the Foothill League and punch their ticket back into the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

Canyon returns home for a pair of league matches next week. The Cowboys will host Saugus on Tuesday and West Ranch on Thursday, both at 5 p.m.

Hart will fight for its 12th straight win on Tuesday when the team heads to Valencia at 3:15 p.m.

Canyon defender Daniel Romero (14) throw his hands up in frustration while Hart senior Jonas Cruz (10) hugs his teammate Trenton Rickard (17) after he scored the first goal of a Foothill league match at Hart’s Fiscus Field in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hart defeated Canyon 2-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart senior Trenton Rickard (17) hugs his teammates after scoring his second goal at the end of the second half of a Foothill league match at Hart’s Fiscus Field in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hart defeated Canyon 2-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart senior Maxx Merlo (14) and Canyon senior Marlon Tadeo (22) compete for the ball in the second half of a Foothill league match at Hart’s Fiscus Field in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hart defeated Canyon 2-1. Chris Torres/The Signal