Indians’ soccer hammers Cowboys, 4-0 

Hart Indians girls’ soccer shut out its third straight Foothill League opponent on Thursday, with a 4-0 victory over the hosting Canyon Cowboys.

It didn’t rain during the game but heavy showers just before Thursday’s match kept the turf soggy, making the ball move faster up and down the field.

The Indians (5-3-3, 4-0-1) took some time to get into rhythm but steadily gained more possession in the first half.

Sophomore Adrielle Salvador knocked in the opening goal late in the first half. Senior Macey Edemann fired a 30-yard free kick that took a few deflections, landing right at the feet of Salvador.

The chemistry of Alexis Nguyen, Briley Phelps and Ariana Salvador led to two more scores in the second half. Just minutes out of the halftime break, Phelps fed her striker Nguyen the ball in the box. Nguyen made an acrobatic turn and fired in the 2-0 goal.

The junior Salvador later sent another ball up field to Nguyen, who returned the favor to Phelps for the third Indian goal. Nguyen sent a high cross up to a leaping Phelps and the captain delivered with a header goal to ice the game.

Freshman Gianna Costello set up Sophia Willis to close out the game with a fourth goal.

“Canyon is an extremely well-coached team full of many talented players and are always a tough matchup,” said Hart head coach Brett Croft.

Canyon goalkeeper Makayla Davis fought to keep her team close and made four saves.

The Cowboys (3-4-1, 2-3) will be back on the road next starting with a league match at Saugus on Tuesday, followed by another road trip to West Ranch on Thursday.

Hart and Saugus remain as the last unbeaten teams in the Foothill League. Hart hosts Valencia on Tuesday before heading to Golden Valley on Thursday. All games are slated for 3:15 p.m.