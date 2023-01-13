Jessica Grosh | Stay Safe: Let Them Flee

In response to “Husband, wife chase away burglars in Canyon Country,” Nov. 11:

First of all, I want to express my sympathy for what the couple recently faced. Imagining someone breaking into my home is simply terrifying. I’m glad they were not physically harmed during the encounter.

That being said, if other people behave the way the wife did in that situation, personal physical harm is likely to occur. The woman’s message absolutely “serves as a reminder” – a reminder of what I was taught in all of my retail and customer service jobs. If someone comes in the store and wants to rob you, let them take whatever money and items they want, and do not fight them. This can save you from being beaten, stabbed, shot, or even killed.

While I understand the desire to fight an intruder, the safest response would be to scream, “Get out now! The police are coming!” and let them run away. Your money or jewelry or computers are not as precious as your life and health.

Unless an intruder is about to physically harm you, don’t get near them or start a fight; stay away and let them flee so that you don’t end up in the hospital.

Jessica Grosh

Canyon Country