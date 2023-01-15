Lacrosse World Championship MVP hosts local youth clinic 

2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship MVP Taylor Cummings traveled to the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday to host a pair of youth clinics for local athletes.

Cummings brought her years of wisdom on the field as a player and off the field as a coach to the soccer fields at College of the Canyons for two groups.

The MVP likes to keep things personal during clinics like these and ran drills with her 18 campers in each session.

Cummings was elated at the chance to come out to California after Vibe lacrosse club founder and West Ranch girls lacrosse head coach Leesa Chelminiak reached out.

“Leesa contacted me to set up a clinic with the Vibe girls,” Cummings said. “I was really excited to come out to California. It’s been great to see the game spread out here as much as it has. So happy to have been able to get out here and they were a great group.”

Cummings has years of experience to pass on her campers but for the U.S. National teamer, some of the biggest things are the smallest ones.

“Just that the little things make a huge difference,” Cummings said when asked what’s the biggest thing she likes to teach. “Little details kind of take those players to the next level. And it’s all things that they can work on by themselves and with their teams. I think especially out here, it’s growing so much that those little things will just help continue to bring the game to a higher level out here.”

Taylor Cummings’ campers run a drill at COC Soccer Field. Photo by Justin Vigil-Zuniga

The MVP loves running lacrosse clinics whenever she can. Cummings enjoys meeting new people, teaching as well as seeing how much the game she loves has grown all over the world.

The U.S. National teamer had a long day coming into Thursday’s clinic. Cummings’ original flight on Wednesday was canceled, forcing her up at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to fly out. She arrived early in the morning and spent the day with the Vibe club before the marathon day concluded with the clinics.

“It’s 11:30 at home, so definitely feeling it but it’s worth it to see the smiles and to get out here,” Cummings said.

Taylor Cummings prepares her campers for a drill at COC Soccer Field. Photo by Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Cummings wrapped up her sessions with a Q&A and autograph session for the athletes afterward, answering questions about lacrosse, school and life. She had answers for everything the campers asked but also reflected on what she wished she’d known at their age.

“I just wish I had appreciated the time because this is the best time to play with your high school friends just being out on the field,” Cummings said.

The MVP headed out to the Sandstorm Lacrosse Festival for the weekend but looks forward to returning home to spend time with her husband and dogs.

For the campers, the mostly Foothill League lacrosse players received knowledge from one of the best in the world just ahead of their season. The young lacrosse stars are finally back practicing and will return to the field for the 2023 season in March.

Taylor Cummings prepares her campers for a lacrosse drill at COC Soccer Field. Photo by Justin Vigil-Zuniga