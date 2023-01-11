Nominations sought for Zonta Women in Service event

News release

Nomination forms are available for nonprofit organizations to nominate their outstanding women volunteers who will be honored at the annual Zonta Club of SCV’s 38th Women in Service luncheon Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18140 Sierra Highway.

Completed nominations are due by Feb. 10. All nominees will be luncheon guests of Zonta and recognized for “Their Work for a Cause, Not Applause,” to include recognition of their nominating organizations. The Carmen Sarro outstanding winner award will be the grand finale.

This will be the 38th year that Zonta has honored an outstanding volunteer with a community service award. The Women in Service Celebration allows community organizations to recognize women throughout the Santa Clarita Valley who — through their leadership — have made a difference in the community, especially to improve the lives of women. Each participating organization nominates a member, who will be honored by Zonta for her contributions. From all of the nominations, one person will be selected for the Carmen Sarro Award.

Further information and additional nomination forms are available online at www.scvzonta.org/Events, or email [email protected]

Zonta International is dedicated to improving the legal, political, educational, health and professional status of women worldwide. Locally, the club supports many community service organizations, both financially and through hands-on volunteer efforts. Service projects include Girls Robotics program, Virginia Wrage Memorial grants for mature women; Jo Ann Rodriquez Memorial Scholarship, Young Women in Public Affairs Award, free LifeForward workshops helping empower the community with parenting, career and life skills; advocacy programs that combat domestic violence, and community grants for local nonprofits that share Zonta’s mission of improving lives of women and girls.