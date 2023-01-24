Reds pitcher returns home for spike and cleat giveaway 

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will return home on Saturday for a spike and cleat giveaway.

The Santa Clarita native will be at the Hart Baseball and Softball Complex, where he began playing baseball, to give back to the community.

Greene will help the Hart complex give away spikes and a limited number of molded cleats Saturday to players of all ages.

The Reds pitcher reached the finals in the 2008 Pinto World Series while playing at the youth level at the Hart complex.

Greene is hosting the event shortly before returning to Cincinnati for Spring Training. As a rookie last season, the Reds starter struck out 164 batters in 125.2 innings of work, starting 24 games for Cincinnati.

Athletes are welcome to start lining up at 8:30 a.m. to receive their spikes and cleats before Greene arrives at 9 a.m. He will help with the giveaway, as well as take photos and sign autographs until 11 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their game-day jerseys.