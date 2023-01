The Cube, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, hosted its first high school hockey showcase last week. The showcase featured teams from across California and Nevada playing in front of scouts from UCLA, USC, California Lutheran University, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, CSU Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount.

Players of the Burbank Cougars, dark uniform, and Las Vegas Storm fight for the puck during the High School Hockey League Showcase event held at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia on Wednesday, 122822. Dan Watson/The Signal Varsity High School players of the Bishop Broncos cary their5 equipment and uniforms as they arrive for the High School Hockey League Showcase event held at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia on Wednesday, 122822. Dan Watson/The Signal

