Thomas Oatway | Free Speech vs. Dangerous Speech

I am grateful for free speech and the U.S. Constitution. Otherwise I would not be writing my occasional letters to The Signal without being arrested, or my home bombed.

Some people are abusing free speech protections. The Signal published a recent editorial on the subject, and made a point that the Sacramento legislative initiative, Assembly Bill 2098, is infringing on free speech rights of medical practitioners who promote controversial “alternative” treatments. They were not specific, but probably were talking about horse worming pills, or the like. Some fools who followed this bad advice got sick.

Free speech is being used to protect politicians like Marjorie Taylor Green, who recently said that if she and Steve Bannon had been in charge, the Jan. 6 insurrection “would have succeeded.” And she said that they would have come “armed.” She later said she was “joking.” I wonder.

The leader of the Young Republicans of New York, Gavin Max, was quoted as saying that “we have to be prepared for total war (against leftists). Including ‘in the streets.’” I doubt that he was talking about carrying protest signs.

Are these examples of the present and future of the Republican Party? I hope not.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia