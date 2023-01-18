USC names field after Allyson Felix 

The University of Southern California announced the renaming of one of its fields to honor Santa Clarita Valley native Allyson Felix.

Felix’s alma mater announced the naming on Wednesday to honor the former Trojan and record-setting Olympian.

The SCV native retired from track and field as the most decorated woman in Olympic history. Felix was still humble when speaking to USC President Carol L. Folt on the naming of the field.

“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,” Folt said, according to a statement released by USC. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan — while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women.”

Allyson Felix Field is located in the Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium, where the Trojans track and field teams work to leave their marks just like the USC icon.

The honor from her alma mater starts the year off with a bang for Felix, just a year after the future Hall of Famer picked up her 19th World Championship medal in Oregon.

Felix retired after the meet in Oregon last year but her legacy lives on forever through her 10 Olympic medals, 20 World Championship medals and through the naming of Allyson Felix Field.