West Ranch boys’ basketball nabs spot on CIF Open Division watchlist

West Ranch boys’ basketball is not just leading the Foothill League, but is also one of the top teams in the entire Southern Section, according to the CIF’s latest round of polling.

In the polls released on Monday, the Wildcats (18-1, 5-0) were ranked fourth in Division 1, moving up one spot from the last poll, and were placed on the Open Division watchlist. West Ranch comes in one spot ahead of Sierra Canyon (15-3, 1-0), while Harvard Westlake (18-1, 1-0) grabbed the top spot in Division 1.

In the other divisions, Valencia (9-9, 3-2) stays at No. 4 in Division 4AA, Golden Valley (12-8, 2-4) comes in at No. 12 in that division, and Castaic (10-12, 0-5) moves up one spot to No. 13 in Division 5AA.

Saugus sees its boys’ basketball team drop out of the Division 2AA rankings, as does Canyon in Division 3AA.

Girls’ basketball sees Hart (17-2, 5-0) retain its position as the top team in Division 2AA after taking down Canyon (11-7, 4-1) for the Cowboys’ first Foothill League defeat of the season. The Cowboys come in at No. 9 in Division 2AA.

Elsewhere, Valencia (11-6, 3-2) drops slightly but remains in the conversation in Division 3AA, taking the 12th spot there, Trinity is moving up at No. 9 in Division 3A, and Golden Valley drops to ninth in Division 5A.

Hart boys’ soccer (12-1) was also recognized by the CIF, moving up five spots from the last poll to No. 4 in Division 3 in this one. The Hart girls (5-3-3, 4-0-1) were ousted from the latest poll after coming in at No. 15 in Division 1/2 last time out.