Bill Miranda | Take Your Valentine to The Main

Did you know that Valentine’s Day — actually the Feast of Saint Valentine — dates back to the 8th century? It is only in the last 640 or so years, however, that the day has been associated with a celebration of love and romance.

In 1382, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote his poem “Parliament of Fowls,” a work depicting a way for birds to choose their mates on Valentine’s Day. It was written to celebrate the first anniversary of Anne of Bohemia’s engagement to King Richard II of England.

This couple is now intertwined with the history of Valentine’s Day – a holiday we certainly love to celebrate in Santa Clarita! And what better way to celebrate love, than by taking your sweetheart to enjoy the arts at a live theater production?

One of my favorite things to do in the city is see the latest and greatest productions that grace the many stages in our community. From the annual holiday skating spectacular at The Cube to local musicians performing a concert and theater companies debuting original works, there is no shortage of opportunity to experience something new and entertaining.

This year, The Main in Old Town Newhall has a pair of productions taking to the stage that will be a wonderful way to spend your Valentine’s Day.

First up is a one-of-a-kind show on Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. called “Calendar Girls: A Pin-Up Revue.” You will enjoy an evening of singing, dancing and surprises in an electric performance you certainly won’t want to miss. “Calendar Girls” highlights all of your favorite holidays throughout the year – including Valentine’s Day, of course – with some all-time classic songs performed in a vintage, pin-up style. This show is the perfect way to start the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend with the one you love.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m., travel back to yesteryear and enjoy a unique experience with timeless radio shows acted out live. The “Valentine’s Radio Show” is a fast-paced production that recreates the magic of listening to your favorite stories play out on the radio. You will be treated to performances of three love-themed radio shows – “Flash Gordon,” “The Thin Man” and “The Lone Sheriff” – on stage only at The Main. You and your significant other can expect plenty of chances for audience participation, as well as giveaways and much more. The “Valentine’s Radio Show” will also be performed Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.

While taking in a live show is a surefire way to spend quality time and connect with the one you love, no Valentine’s Day would be complete without a special dinner. The timing of these productions at The Main means that seeing a show will be the perfect companion to an unforgettable meal and night out on the town.

No matter where you live in Santa Clarita, you can take your significant other somewhere that has special meaning in your relationship – perhaps the site of your first date – then drive to Old Town Newhall for the show that evening. Of course, there are a great deal of locally owned restaurants offering some of the most exquisite food in all of the Los Angeles region just steps from The Main. This way, you can take your time connecting over a delectable meal and a bottle of wine before enjoying a romantic stroll along Main Street to the show.

Seating for all three performances this weekend at The Main is extremely limited, but you are not out of luck if you are unable to get tickets. Many more local theater companies will put on performances at The Main this season, including brand-new drama and comedy productions. Learn more about these shows and more by visiting AtTheMain.org.

Virginia and I wish you and yours a wonderful and happy Valentine’s Day!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]