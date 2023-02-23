City to offer free drive-thru shredding event March 18 

News release

The city is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa.

City residents are required to pre-register and select a time slot to participate by visiting city.sc/shredevent, until capacity is reached.

This event assists participants with the secure destruction of documents that may contain sensitive information. While paper shredded at home cannot be recycled and should be placed in a curbside trash container, this event allows the large quantities of shredded paper to be recycled and repurposed.

Participants may bring up to five boxes (11 x 12 x 15 inches) which should be placed in the rear of participants’ vehicles or in the back seat. Event staff will promptly remove documents from the vehicle and safely deliver them to a mobile shred truck for onsite shredding. Items including paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed. Sheet protectors, three-ring binders and hanging file folders will not be accepted for disposal, and boxes will not be returned.

For questions or concerns, residents may contact the city’s Environmental Services team by calling 661-286-4098, or by email at [email protected]. For more information about upcoming green events and programs, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.