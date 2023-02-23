Colors of the Rainbow exhibit March 3-April 9 at the SCAA Gallery 

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit titled “Colors of the Rainbow.”

“Entries should reflect the beauty and joy that color brings to our world and our lives,” SCAA said in a prepared statement.

A reception is scheduled 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the SCAA gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. The show dates are March 3 to April 9.

Twenty-four artists will be exhibiting in this show: Olga Kaczmar, Cheri Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller, Freda Morrison, Laurie Morgan, Dody Rogers, John Moffit, Jeanne Iler, Bahram Kafai, Mardi Georgio, Diane Aquinaldo, Charlotte Mullich, Sandy Fisher, Lynda Frautnik, Jane Mick, Pat Thayer, Gloria Cassidy, Sandy O’ Connor, Qiana Tarlow, Laura Ledesma, Tobi Beck and Estelle Priot.

Visitors are invited to the reception, which will include appetizers and a chance to meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces. More information is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org.