Colors of the Rainbow exhibit March 3-April 9 at the SCAA Gallery 

Dreaming In Color, by Gloria Cassidy.
"Dreaming In Color," by Gloria Cassidy.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit titled “Colors of the Rainbow.” 

“Entries should reflect the beauty and joy that color brings to our world and our lives,” SCAA said in a prepared statement. 

A reception is scheduled 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the SCAA gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. The show dates are March 3 to April 9.  

Twenty-four artists will be exhibiting in this show: Olga Kaczmar, Cheri Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller, Freda Morrison, Laurie Morgan, Dody Rogers, John Moffit, Jeanne Iler, Bahram Kafai, Mardi Georgio, Diane Aquinaldo, Charlotte Mullich, Sandy Fisher, Lynda Frautnik, Jane Mick, Pat Thayer, Gloria Cassidy,  Sandy O’ Connor,  Qiana Tarlow, Laura Ledesma, Tobi Beck and Estelle Priot. 

Visitors are invited to the reception, which will include appetizers and a chance to meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces. More information is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org

"Reflection" by Bahram Kafai.
“Reflection” by Bahram Kafai.
“Colorful Beginnings” by Charlotte Mulllich.
News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS