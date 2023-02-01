Dan Petkunas | Plenty of Wrongdoing

As a former Department of Defense security officer, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump did wrong. Neither held the classified documents in required safes/facilities. Neither protected the docs from outside personnel. While we’re at it, throw Hillary Clinton in the same deplorable basket. And the White House staffers and security officers who allowed this to happen. And remember the Navy submarine crewman who went to jail for taking a photo of classified material.

Consistency in judgment we are definitely lacking.

Dan Petkunas

Valencia