Diane Zimmerman | Harris Omits the Right to Life

Kamala Harris forgot to mention “life” when referencing the Declaration of Independence?

The vice president was commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

According to a snopes.com fact check (revered by many, not me, as “the last word”) its rating is “true.”

In a fact-check published Jan. 23, Nur Ibrahim quoted from the White House’s official transcript and video evidence: “So we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise of freedom. It is a promise of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Be clear. These rights were not bestowed upon us. They belong to us as Americans. And it is that freedom and liberty that enabled generations of Americans to chart their own course and decide their own future with, yes, ambition and aspiration. Therein lies the strength of our nation.”

The Declaration of Independence reads: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Snopes.com said, “We asked the White House why Harris did not say ‘life’ while referencing inalienable rights, and we are waiting for a response.”

Now, my opinion:

If you can’t figure out why she left out “the right to life” twice, then you are probably not aware of her staunch support for a woman’s right to abortion at any stage of her pregnancy up until the time of birth.

At no time does she ever, that I can determine, discuss the fact that life begins with a heartbeat. In my opinion life begins at conception.

Basically, in my opinion, she very deliberately left those words out of her speech and should be severely reprimanded. I suspect she will “giggle” her way out of it like she does regarding our open borders.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita