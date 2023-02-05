Family Promise to host poker night, pinot and paint fundraiser

News release

Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event is scheduled Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Food, drinks and mocktails are available from 6 p.m. and cards fly at 7 p.m. Registration is $100 per person and initial buy-in and add-ons are available.

Also, a Paint and Pinot event will run simultaneously for non-poker players. The $25 entry includes a professional team of artists to provide step-by-step instructions to reproduce a pre-selected work of art while participants enjoy wine, beer, or mocktail beverages. Sessions are 6-7 or 8-9 p.m.

You can register for the both events at bit.ly/3HqY6mX.

Sponsorship opportunities include: $2,000 Title, $1,000 Food, Beer, and Wine, $750 Award, and $500 table sponsors.

All money raised from the “All In for Family Promise” event will go directly to provide services and support for local SCV homeless families. For details, contact event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe at 661-433-8425 or by email at [email protected]

Family Promise has been in operation in the SCV since 2011 and provides shelter in motels and an interim house, case management and support, and rental assistance to local children and their families. More information on Family Promise is available at www.familypromisescv.org.