Fearman oil painting demo at The Main

Fearman_Mount Baldy Spendor_oil
"Mount Baldy" by Lynn Fearman
News release 

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to spotlight Lynn Fearman in a free oil painting demo on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.  

Fearman is slated to present the demonstration at The Main Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall. 

Fearman has been a professional artist for more than 45 years and is an active member of Mid- Valley Arts League, artist member of California Art Club, California Plein Air Painters, Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society.  

In 2018 and 2019, she won the Award of Excellence at the National Oil Painters of America Convention during the “Wet Painting” competition. In 2015 Fearman was awarded the Grand Prize for the Los Angeles Plein Air Festival. In 2016 she was invited to participate in the Washington State Plein Air Festival, “Paint the Peninsula!”  

Over the years she has garnered numerous awards for her work and has shown her work in the Riverside Art Museum, Pasadena Museum of History, The Chaffey College Museum of Art, and the Santa Paula Art Museum. She was commissioned to create “Bearlovian Paradise” as a permanent art installation for the Monrovia Library in 2010. 

For more information on this and other SCAA demos and events, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. 

"Hike Those Hills" by Lynn Fearman
"Here they Come" by Lynn Fearman
