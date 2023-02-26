Gary Morrison | Seeking the Truth

Re: Diane Zimmerman, letters, Feb. 17.

Diane Zimmerman, since I first tangled with her last year, has been asking the same question: “Why don’t people like me, watch or read, conservative venues?” Ostensibly so that I can come to the same conclusion she and the rest of the (Donald Trump supporters) have. The answer is, Diane Zimmerman!

When she went on and on about the 2020 election being stolen, I asked her for some evidence. We are seeking the truth. One of the inconveniences of truth is that it requires facts to substantiate it. Sixty court cases were filed and later dismissed, due to lack of evidence. In short, the courts said the claims were a lie. Currently, the main repository of those lies, FOX News, is being sued for $1.6 billion for knowingly spreading those lies. People have died because of those lies. This country is being torn apart because of those lies!

It is not enough to say that there are “thousands of people who have seen the evidence”! So, once again Diane, show us the evidence.

Donald Trump was claiming that the election was stolen before the first vote was cast. It’s been three years and as recently as today, he is still telling the same story. Apparently, the way he can tell that the election was stolen was that HE DID NOT WIN!

Donald Trump would not recognize the truth if he stepped in it.

Gary Morrison

Valencia