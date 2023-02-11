Jack Crawford | A Super Bowl Recovery Solution

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday. It is unquestioningly the biggest sporting event of the year in this country. There is extreme partying and celebration everywhere. And each year there is talk about making the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday since so many people call in sick on Monday anyway.

A very simple solution would be to delay the Super Bowl by one week. Then the Super Bowl would coincide with Presidents Day weekend, which is already a federal holiday on a Monday, so many (if not most), workers have that Monday off to recover. Problem solved.

On a side note, as a lifelong Dodger fan, I always look forward to Super Bowl Sunday because that means spring training is only a few weeks away — which means one less week to wait between the Super Bowl and Opening Day.

Jack Crawford

Saugus