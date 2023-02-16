Relay For Life of Santa Clarita celebrates 25 Years of Hope

News release

This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”

The entire community is welcome to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, games, vendors, raffle drawings, food trucks, education and awareness.

Live entertainment throughout the day includes Saugus High Choir, assorted bands and singers, and a performance from Olive Branch Theatricals. The kids will enjoy special “Cirque du Cure” activities, and a variety of international food trucks will be on hand.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., followed by a special first lap that honors survivors and caregivers as they walk the track to the cheers of the community. At 7:30 p.m., the inspirational Luminaria lap takes place. Participants carry lights and walk the track amid decorated illuminated bags, each dedicated to a honoring a survivor or memorializing a lost loved one.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Over the past 24 years, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised more than $8 million to support cancer research and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, a 24/7 live chat service and more.

For more information, visit www.SCVRelay.org. or contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected].