Rick Barker | Logical Solution

In re: Charles Bradford, “You Call This Unity,” letters, Jan. 24.

Very simple, adult and logical solution, Mr. Bradford: Have you ever considered contacting our congressman and actually asking him why he voted a certain way on a piece of legislation, or are you comfortable being like others on here like Gary Horton who complain about him but have NEVER taken the time to call or visit his congressional office and have never even met the man face to face?

Anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of the legislative process in our constitutional republic is aware that the voluminous bills coming before Congress seldom, if ever, are single-topic documents, and contain pretty much anything and everything that members can convince their party and leaders to toss into them, and those items don’t have to have anything at all in common with the title and main subject of the bill.

I am a conservative and yesterday I visited our new liberal Democrat assemblywoman’s website, congratulated her on her victory and signed up to be on her mailing list.

I stated very clearly that I did not vote for her but was willing to give her a chance to see how she handles representing the people of our district. I also plan on personally visiting her office and hopefully being able to speak face to face with her on issues that I feel are important for our district.

And in conclusion, Mr. Bradford, “Unity” doesn’t mean just agreeing with you and your ultra-left-wing agenda for this country, and I would also point out that Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is in fact a person of color (Mexican heritage) while I don’t believe that Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is.

Rick Barker

Valencia