Rob Kerchner | A Side Order of Chutzpah

It’s now clear that Big Tech censored the right to swing the 2020 election. COVID-19 election changes also gave a big assist. The bureaucracy went all-in for Joe Biden as well, along with the major media. All of these facts are undeniable, and they led to the most statistically aberrant election of our lifetimes.

Meanwhile, the left went from “Russian Facebook ads stole our democracy” in 2016 to “Jan. 6 nearly stole our democracy” in 2021. In other words, the left is not only engaged in fantasy, it’s also gone for reverse-fantasy with a side order of chutzpah.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita