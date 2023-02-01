Rob Kerchner | Can This Be a Coincidence?

It is now clear that Joe Biden, as Barack “scandal-free!” Obama’s vice president and point man on Ukraine, illegally removed classified U.S. intel on Ukraine. That intel then appears to have been used by his crackhead son to land a job with a Ukrainian energy company, at an unconscionable salary, which — along with Chinese and other influence-peddling cash — supported the Biden family, including 10% for “the big guy,” until the Ukrainian company fell under investigation for corruption, whereupon Quid Pro Joe threatened to withhold American aid unless the investigator was fired. And he was fired, as Joe bragged on camera.

And the kicker?

They impeached Donald Trump over a “Ukrainian quid pro quo” for asking about the above, and then raided his house for classified intel!

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita