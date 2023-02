Kudos to Joshua Heath for his article on “Why People Don’t Like Democrats,” Jan. 17.

This was a great article, and as a conservative I feel exactly the same way. If you are a Republican or conservative, people seem to immediately think you are a MAGA!

There are so many on both sides who are not extreme, but the press on both sides do not find good press releases in that.

Thank you, Joshua, for reminding us of this very important fact.

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country