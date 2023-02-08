Sub sandwich fundraiser to benefit SCV Sheriff’s Foundation

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is participating in a fundraiser with the new Jersey Mike’s location on Golden Valley Road.

Now through Feb. 17, customers presenting the fundraiser’s coupons can support the foundation through their sandwich purchases. The Jersey Mike’s location, at 26557 Golden Valley Road, will donate $3 to the foundation for each coupon redeemed.

The coupons are available on flyers being distributed for the fundraiser, or you can click here.

The foundation is a volunteer organization that was formed in 1984 by local citizens to assist local law enforcement in a tangible way, purchasing equipment and crime prevention materials, as well as raising funds to help the Civilian Volunteer, Law Enforcement Explorer, and Reserve Deputy Programs at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

For more information on the foundation, visit www.scvsheriffsfoundation.org.