The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sen Noodle House – Sen Street Curry

Sen Noodle House’s Sen Street curry is inspired by co-owner Kevin Kittirungruang’s travels to Japan, China and Thailand.

“We just decided to create a product that’s different from all standard types of ramen, but giving the freedom of flavors from different countries,” said Kittirungruang.

The curry consists of coconut milk curry broth, mixed greens, corn, bean sprouts, a hard-boiled egg and fried garlic. It is topped off with red onions, pickled cabbage, fried onion and crispy noodles. This soup is recommended with egg noodles, ramen and udon.

This soup is proclaimed as one of the eatery’s most popular dishes.

Sen Noodle House is located at 18350 Soledad Canyon Road, Unit A. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-523-7145.

Masa Ramen – Spicy Mabo Tofu Ramen

Masa Ramen’s spicy mabo tofu ramen consists of ginger, garlic, red chili pepper, ground beef, tofu and topped with mabo.

Mabo is a type of tofu that is marinated in a garlicky, spicy meat sauce. It is a Chinese dish, but also popular in Japan.

“We thought that it’d be like a good idea to put that on top of the ramen … because it’s a sauce, it’s a little bit thicker than the actual soup so it stays on top instead of just melting with the soup right when you put it in,” said owner Max Otagiri.

Masa Ramen is located at 27051 McBean Parkway, Suite 101. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-254-4229.

Salt Creek Grille – Lobster & Shrimp Bisque

Salt Creek Grille’s lobster and shrimp bisque is an item that has been on the menu for more than 24 years and will stay for more to come.

“It is just an absolute staple,” said Manager Jennifer Chadwick. “We will not take it off our menu just because it’s one of our most popular items. We sell a ton of our lobster shrimp bisque.”

The bisque consists of fresh bay shrimp, lobster puree, herbs and spices.

Whole lobsters are boiled down to make the base of the soup and the fresh shrimp are put in just before the dish goes out.

Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive, No. 115.

Their hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-222-9999.

La Cocina – Tortilla Soup

La Cocina’s tortilla soup is a texturally pleasing soup for anyone who enjoys, or even doesn’t, Mexican food.

Soup connoisseurs are able to try this dish at all three of their SCV locations: 28022 Seco Canyon Road (661-297-4546), 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road (661-513-0142) and 19915 Golden Valley Road (661-250-7141).

The Seco Canyon location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Bouquet Canyon location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Golden Valley location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

California Fish Grill – New England Clam Chowder

No need to travel all the way to New England to satisfy your clam chowder craving, as California Fish Grill offers the same chowder experience in Santa Clarita. California Fish Grill’s New England clam chowder consists of chowder with tender clams and heart potatoes, served with oyster crackers.

California Fish Grill is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.

Their hours are as follows:

Sunday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-291-1518.

Olive Garden – Chicken & Gnocchi Soup

“It is definitely our No. 1 selling soup and I think that that just comes from using fresh ingredients and the fact that we make it fresh every day,” said Manager Stacey Taylor.

Olive Garden’s chicken and gnocchi soup consists of roasted chicken, Italian dumplings and spinach.

Santa Clarita’s Olive Garden is located at 27003 McBean Parkway.

Their hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-799-8161.