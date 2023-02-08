Thomas Oatway | Learning from a Patriot

The definition of patriot: one who loves and supports one’s country. We witnessed a perfect example of a patriot when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited our nation and lobbied for support from our Congress. He has led his country in the most unimaginable period of destruction by an evil Russian dictator and his terrorist army.

Zelenskyy’s countrymen and women have endured bombing, torture, death and destruction of their lives. Despite this misery, they have fought back with bravery and effectively repulsed the Russian forces. These Ukrainians represent the gold standard for patriotism.

On the other hand, there is our former President Donald J. Trump, who violated his oath in a failed pursuit of a coup to retain power. He is the gold standard for unpatriotism. His co-conspirators in the Trump White House, with few exceptions, conspired with him. They are almost equally deserving of our disdain. Many will be charged along with Trump for fraud, obstruction, insurrection and other crimes. Like the 40-plus Watergate criminals, they will be jailed and their lives ruined. That is the penalty for loyalty to Trump.

These were the worst examples of patriotism. But there are others who deserve to have their patriotism questioned. Members of Congress who failed to convict Trump in two impeachment trials are complicit. Republican members of Congress who voted to void the election results in two states, including our own Rep. Mike Garcia, come to mind. MAGA Republicans who supported the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen are also shameful. The thousands who invaded our Capitol on Jan. 6 are disgusting.

More than 70 million votes were cast for Donald Trump in the last election. Those who voted for him may want to examine their own patriotism in light of the misdeeds of Trump in the years of his administration. His (conduct) involving the Jan. 6 insurrection, classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, the faked elector schemes, and other notable (instances) are evidence that no American should ever cast another vote for this despicable man.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia